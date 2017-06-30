Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trust-and-tech-take-center-stage-at-2017-gen-summit-in-vienna/

More than 750 senior news executives, journalists, media innovators and startups hailing from over 65 countries gathered in Vienna last week for the seventh Global Editors Network Summit to discuss trends and technologies shaping the media industry now and in the future.

The conference host, the Global Editors Network (GEN), is a six-year-old non-profit journalism organization headquartered in Paris with the mission to define a vision for the future of journalism and further freedom of information and independence of the news media.