Trust Project Launches Major Effort to Help Rebuild Trust in the Media
An important new global initiative is launching today with the ambitious goal of creating transparency standards that help people easily assess the quality and reliability of journalism.
According to a news release from the nonpartisan Trust Project, leading media companies representing dozens of news sites will begin to display what they’re calling Trust Indicators.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “Trust Project Launches Major Effort to Help Rebuild Trust in the Media”
this is precisely NOT rthe way how to win back the trust of readers, listeners and viewers … earning it back will border on the impossible, in the first place, and besides, there is only ONE way to do it: getting back to basic reporting, and reporting ONLY about stuff that matters, not pretending media are watchdogs, etc. … if audiences see the media doing that, and nothing but, they may start believing reporters that they are reporting and not lying through their teeth for the benefit of some idea that they perceive as a greater truth … try it, it’s less expensive, and more reliable, to boot …