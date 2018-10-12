Trusting News Project Expands Research and Training Through University of Georgia Partnership

Trusting News, a project intended to empower journalists to earn consumers’ trust, is adding research and training support from a partnership with the University of Georgia Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Trusting News project, which was founded at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, where it receives continued support, has worked with more than 50 news outlets since 2016 to find out what news consumers trust and to test strategies intended to build trust.