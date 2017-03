Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trustservista-wants-to-help-journalists-determine-the-origin-and-trustworthiness-of-online-news-stories/

TrustServista is a tool that can help journalists find information sources and determine the trustworthiness of news.

Romanian technology company Zetta Cloud started developing the tool after receiving funding in 2016 from Google’s Digital News Initiative.