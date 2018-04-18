News Newsletter News 

Truth Goggles Are Back! And Ready For the Next Era of Fact-Checking

Christine Schmidt | Nieman LabApril 18, 2018

The Truth Goggles are back — though now they’re more like prescription contact lenses.

It’s not the name of a funky band of journalists, at least not one with musical instruments. Dan Schultz, Ted Han, and Carolyn Rupar are part of the Bad Idea Factory’s crew for reprising Schultz’s MIT Media Lab 2011 graduate thesis project: Truth Goggles, which aimed to help readers isolate suspicious claims in news articles and determining their truthfulness or truthiness.

