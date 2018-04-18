Truth Goggles Are Back! And Ready For the Next Era of Fact-Checking

The Truth Goggles are back — though now they’re more like prescription contact lenses.

It’s not the name of a funky band of journalists, at least not one with musical instruments. Dan Schultz, Ted Han, and Carolyn Rupar are part of the Bad Idea Factory’s crew for reprising Schultz’s MIT Media Lab 2011 graduate thesis project: Truth Goggles, which aimed to help readers isolate suspicious claims in news articles and determining their truthfulness or truthiness.