Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trying-to-disrupt-the-news-how-the-new-york-times-is-approaching-its-new-daily-podcast/

In a bid to build the New York Times into a habit, the Grey Lady is getting increasingly audible. On Wednesday, the Times will launch its first daily podcast, “The Daily,” hosted by star reporter-turned-podcaster Michael Barbaro.