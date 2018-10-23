News Newsletter News 

Turkish President Says Murder of Jamal Khashoggi was ‘Planned’

Kareem Fahim, Tamer El-Ghobashy and Chico Harlan | Washington PostOctober 23, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a “planned” and “brutal” murder and called on Saudi Arabia to extradite 18 suspects to Turkey to face justice for the crime.

Erdogan’s highly anticipated comments, during a speech to his ruling party in Ankara, the Turkish capital, contradicted Saudi accounts that Khashoggi was killed when an argument inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul escalated into a fistfight.

