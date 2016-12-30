Twitter Embraces Its Role As A Media Company
If you’re wondering whether Twitter views itself as a media company or not, take a look at its careers page.
Twitter Careers currently displays three open roles for editors, and another for an associate producer for online video. According to Twitter’s job descriptions, editors — who will work on the company’s Periscope video product — should be “experienced multi-lingual media junkie[s].” Meanwhile, qualified producer candidates must “know how to get a show ‘on air’ and keep it there.”Read More
One thought on “Twitter Embraces Its Role As A Media Company”
Hopefully they find someone who knows the difference between fake news and real (verified) news. I’m personally getting tired of guessing whether or not the stuff I am reading is a bold-faced lie!