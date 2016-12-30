Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/twitter-embraces-its-role-as-a-media-company/

If you’re wondering whether Twitter views itself as a media company or not, take a look at its careers page.

Twitter Careers currently displays three open roles for editors, and another for an associate producer for online video. According to Twitter’s job descriptions, editors — who will work on the company’s Periscope video product — should be “experienced multi-lingual media junkie[s].” Meanwhile, qualified producer candidates must “know how to get a show ‘on air’ and keep it there.”