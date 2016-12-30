News Newsletter News 

Twitter Embraces Its Role As A Media Company

Alex Kantrowitz | BuzzFeed NewsDecember 30, 2016
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/twitter-embraces-its-role-as-a-media-company/
Twitter
LinkedIn

If you’re wondering whether Twitter views itself as a media company or not, take a look at its careers page.

Twitter Careers currently displays three open roles for editors, and another for an associate producer for online video. According to Twitter’s job descriptions, editors — who will work on the company’s Periscope video product — should be “experienced multi-lingual media junkie[s].” Meanwhile, qualified producer candidates must “know how to get a show ‘on air’ and keep it there.”

Read More

One thought on “Twitter Embraces Its Role As A Media Company

  • Pamela See
    December 30, 2016 at 11:12 am
    Permalink

    Hopefully they find someone who knows the difference between fake news and real (verified) news. I’m personally getting tired of guessing whether or not the stuff I am reading is a bold-faced lie!

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *