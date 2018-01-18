Twitter is Exploring How to Notify its Users That They Saw Russian Propaganda During the 2016 Election

Twitter is exploring ways to notify perhaps millions of users who viewed Russian propaganda during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the company revealed Wednesday.

Appearing at an unrelated hearing in the Senate, the company’s director of public policy, Carlos Monje, said Twitter is “working to identify and inform individually the users who have been exposed to IRA accounts during the election” — referring to the Internet Research Agency, an online troll army with Kremlin ties.