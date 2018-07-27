Twitter Reports a Million Fewer Users as a Result of Ongoing Crackdown on Bots
Twitter’s monthly user count dropped by 1 million over the past few months and could drop by millions more as the company cracks down on bots and spam. Its monthly user count — a metric often used to discuss the company’s growth and success — fell from 336 million last quarter to 335 million this quarter. And Twitter says it could lose “mid-single-digit millions” more over the next few months.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: