Twitter Says Trump’s Tweet Doesn’t Violate Its Rules
Twitter says President Trump’s latest anti-media tweet doesn’t violate its rules.
Twitter told CNN on Sunday that the company reviewed the tweet, which features a WWE video that has been edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.
Twitter said it considered three factors: the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself.