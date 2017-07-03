News Newsletter News 

Twitter Says Trump’s Tweet Doesn’t Violate Its Rules

Jackie Wattles | CNNJuly 3, 2017
Twitter says President Trump’s latest anti-media tweet doesn’t violate its rules.

Twitter told CNN on Sunday that the company reviewed the tweet, which features a WWE video that has been edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.

Twitter said it considered three factors: the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself.

