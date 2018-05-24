Twitter to Verify Election Candidates in the Midterms
Twitter said Wednesday it will begin verifying political candidates running for the House, Senate and governor in general elections, another sign of the company’s scramble to put new controls in place after the controversy over social media’s role in the 2016 campaign.
The company will affix a label to candidates consisting of a small icon of a columned government-style building and details on which position the candidate is seeking.
