Among teenagers, there is no app cooler than Snapchat, earning the recent IPO-ed photo tool a market cap worth almost twice as much Twitter’s. But there’s one camp that doesn’t value the app — journalists.

According to a survey from Muck Rack, a start-up that analyzes journalism, 70% of journalists see Twitter as a valuable social media tool, while 0% find professional value in Snapchat.