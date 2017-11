Most of us are familiar with the idea that fake and automated Twitter and Facebook accounts, many of them run by trolls linked to the Russian government, created and amplified misinformation in an attempt to interfere with the 2016 election. But this wasn’t just a one-off: Bots continue to try to influence public opinion in all kinds of ways.

