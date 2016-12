Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/twitters-jack-dorsey-is-thinking-a-lot-about-an-edit-tweet-button/

You’ve probably dreamed of directing Twitter’s product strategy — well, here’s your chance!

CEO Jack Dorsey took to his Twitter account Thursday to ask users what the company can do to “improve or create in 2017” — an idea he borrowed from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who tweeted something similar on Christmas day. Dorsey posed the same question about his other company, Square.