One reason I write this newsletter about social networks is to cover the new and exotic methods that state actors employ to bend the public to their will. Much of the conversation over the past two years has been around “troll farms” or “troll armies” — essentially, remote workforces that attempt to wreak havoc from their laptops on targets around the world.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/twitters-lax-account-security-should-give-pause-to-online-activists/