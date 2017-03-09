Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/two-detroit-projects-get-2-3-million-to-expand-local-reporting/

The Knight Foundation announced Wednesday $2.3 million in combined funding for two projects aimed at expanding local reporting in the Detroit area.

The Detroit Journalism Cooperative, which includes Detroit Public Television, Detroit Public Radio, Michigan Radio, New Michigan Media and the Center for Michigan’s Bridge Magazine, will get $1.48 million “to connect the voices of Detroit’s residents with watchdog reporting coverage to help residents better address their concerns,” according to Knight.