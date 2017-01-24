Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/two-journalists-covering-inauguration-protests-face-felony-riot-charges/

Two journalists who were arrested while covering the unrest in Washington DC surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration last Friday have been charged with felonies and could face up to 10 years in prison. The journalists, who were there on assignment, are both charged with the most serious level of offense under the District of Columbia’s law against rioting. They could also each be fined up to $25,000 if convicted.