News Newsletter News 

Two Journalists Sue Trump Over ‘Kill List’

Josh Gerstein | Politico March 31, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/two-journalists-sue-trump-over-kill-list/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Two journalists who believe they are on the so-called “kill list” of individuals targeted by the U.S. for deadly drone strikes are suing President Donald Trump and other top administration officials.

Former Al Jazeera Islamabad bureau chief Ahmad Zaidan and freelance journalist Bilal Kareem filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, contending that they were erroneously placed on the “kill list” during the Obama administration and that Trump has illegally maintained that designation.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *