Two Makeshift Virginia Podcasts Find Freedom on a Shoestring Budget
After the Roanoke Times released its new podcast, Septic, reporters Jacob Demmitt and Robby Korth braced themselves for negative comments.
The series was the Southwest Virginia newspaper’s first attempt at a narrative podcast, created on a nearly non-existent budget. It was also Korth and Demmitt’s attempt to set the record straight on a criminal case that sparked outrage and speculation in the New River Valley.
