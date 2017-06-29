Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/two-newspapers-have-crushed-all-others-in-post-election-growth/

It’s no illusion. Now at midyear in 2017, nearly eight months after the contentious election, Americans continue to devour political news in national politics, checking the news breaks and the daily outrages throughout the day on their smartphones. While Americans, according to comScore Inc., spend about 30% more minutes per month reading news and information than they did three years ago, comScore’s wide-ranging general news category accounts for only 11% growth.