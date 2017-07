Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/two-years-in-state-government-site-calmatters-is-collaborating-to-make-a-name-for-itself/

A new era has risen in California politics, and CALmatters plans to be there to cover it.

Two years ago this summer, a small team of seasoned reporters and California experts launched the nonprofit journalism venture to serve as an explanatory hub for ordinary citizens interested in how the capital works and why it matters.