Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/two-years-in-the-boston-institute-for-nonprofit-journalism-is-helping-other-community-outlets-develop-membership-programs/

At the end of June, the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism (BINJ) turned two. Since 2015, the organisation has worked with more than 25 outlets, including community papers, radio and TV stations, and national publications, digging into the topics that are insufficiently covered in the media.