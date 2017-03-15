News Newsletter News 

U.S. Digital Advertising Will Make $83 Billion This Year, Says EMarketer

Lauren Johnson | AdWeekMarch 15, 2017
The so-called duopoly between Facebook and Google to control the bulk of digital ad spend is far from over, according to eMarketer.

The firm’s newest forecast expects for digital ad spend in the U.S. to grow 15.9 percent this year—the equivalent of $83 billion in revenue. Within that growth, Facebook’s ad revenue is projected to jump 32.1 percent while advertisers’ spend with Google will increase 14.8 percent.

