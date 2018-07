The U.S. Justice Department filed notice Thursday that it would seek to overturn a judge’s earlier ruling that enabled telecom giant AT&T to take over the media conglomerate Time Warner, which owned HBO, CNN and Warner Bros. studios, among other properties.

