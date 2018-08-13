U.S. Journalist Questioned by Israeli Security Authorities
A leading U.S. Jewish columnist said on Monday that he was detained by Israeli authorities at Tel Aviv’s airport and questioned about his political activity, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Peter Beinart, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and a columnist at the liberal Jewish Forward daily, said on Twitter that he had been detained at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport when he arrived for a family visit on Sunday.
