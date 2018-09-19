U.S. Orders Chinese Media to Register as Foreign Agents, Source Says

The Justice Department has informed China’s Xinhua News Agency and China Global Television Network that they must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The state-owned news agencies will be required to disclose information about their annual budget and expenditures, their ownership structure and other information under the act, which mandates registration with the Justice Department by organizations and individuals that attempt to influence U.S. policy makers or public opinion on behalf of foreign governments.