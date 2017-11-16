U.S. Panel Accuses Chinese Journalists of Spying for Beijing
Life could become more complicated for Chinese journalists working in the U.S.
A new report by a U.S. government panel has called for staff members of Chinese state-run media groups in the U.S. to be made to register as foreign agents.
The U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission alleged Wednesday that journalists at some Chinese media organizations engage in spying activities, feeding information back to the Chinese government.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: