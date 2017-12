The U.S. embassy in Myanmar said on Friday it was concerned that there had been no word on the whereabouts of two Reuters journalists three days after they were detained, and that authorities had not allowed their families to visit them.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/u-s-says-concerned-about-myanmars-silence-over-where-reuters-journalists-are-being-held/