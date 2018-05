The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an internet privacy case involving Google that could put the brakes on an increasingly common form of settlement in class action suits that funnels money to unrelated third parties and charities instead of to people affected by the alleged wrongdoing.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/u-s-supreme-court-to-hear-google-privacy-settlement-dispute/