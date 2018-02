Journalists’ introspection following the 2016 presidential election has included endless re-litigation of the role played by fake news and other low-quality information sources. So right on time, we have a report in Politico detailing how a new, hyper-partisan press is emerging in states around the country, muscling in on the void left by media companies devastated by an ad market controlled by Facebook and Google.

