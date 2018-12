New research by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) found that UK media coverage of artificial intelligence (AI) is dominated by industry products and announcements, while journalists and commentators rarely acknowledge ongoing debates concerning AI’s potential effects.

