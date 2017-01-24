UK’s Guardian Could Go Tabloid, Switch to Rival’s Presses

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/uks-guardian-could-go-tabloid-switch-to-rivals-presses/

Britain’s Guardian newspaper is considering becoming a tabloid and outsourcing printing to a rival such as Rupert Murdoch’s News UK as one of a series of options to cut costs, sources told Reuters.

Publisher Guardian Media Group (GMG) said last year it needed to make savings of 20 percent to stem underlying losses that widened to 62.6 million pounds ($78 million) for the year to April 3. It said it was aiming to break even in three years.