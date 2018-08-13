Under GDPR, Publishers are Adopting CMPs for Fear of Losing Out on Ad Revenue
More publishers are feeling under pressure to adopt a consent-management platform to be compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation, publishers and ad tech vendors say.
CMPs store consent information and pass it on to the publisher’s programmatic partners.
In the U.K., 31 percent of publishers had a CMP, an increase of 12 percent from July to August, according to tech vendor Adzerk.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: