News Newsletter News 

Under GDPR, Publishers are Adopting CMPs for Fear of Losing Out on Ad Revenue

Jessica Davies | DigidayAugust 13, 2018

More publishers are feeling under pressure to adopt a consent-management platform to be compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation, publishers and ad tech vendors say.

CMPs store consent information and pass it on to the publisher’s programmatic partners.

In the U.K., 31 percent of publishers had a CMP, an increase of 12 percent from July to August, according to tech vendor Adzerk.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/under-gdpr-publishers-are-adopting-cmps-for-fear-of-losing-out-on-ad-revenue/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *