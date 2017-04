Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/university-of-michigan-to-help-citizens-spot-fake-news/

Fake news has become ubiquitous, and it’s more sophisticated and thus harder to spot, say communications experts at the University of Michigan.

In response, they’ll offer a free online course on Friday, “Fake News, Facts, and Alternative Facts” on the edX website, which universities use to offer free classes to the public.