University of Oregon Plans Platform to Connect & Engage Newsrooms and Communities
Looking to help reshape how modern journalists define and practice engagement, Andrew DeVigal is spearheading a new collaborative project that he hopes will better connect journalists with the communities they serve, as well as one another.
DeVigal, Chair in Journalism Innovation & Civic Engagement at the University of Oregon, is a proponent of community engagement, a growing reform movement that aims to make journalism more community-centered and relational.Read More