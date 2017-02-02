Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/university-of-oregon-plans-platform-to-connect-engage-newsrooms-and-communities/

Looking to help reshape how modern journalists define and practice engagement, Andrew DeVigal is spearheading a new collaborative project that he hopes will better connect journalists with the communities they serve, as well as one another.

DeVigal, Chair in Journalism Innovation & Civic Engagement at the University of Oregon, is a proponent of community engagement, a growing reform movement that aims to make journalism more community-centered and relational.