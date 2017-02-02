News Newsletter News 

University of Oregon Plans Platform to Connect & Engage Newsrooms and Communities

Carly Schesel | Media Shift February 2, 2017
Looking to help reshape how modern journalists define and practice engagement, Andrew DeVigal is spearheading a new collaborative project that he hopes will better connect journalists with the communities they serve, as well as one another.

DeVigal, Chair in Journalism Innovation & Civic Engagement at the University of Oregon, is a proponent of community engagement, a growing reform movement that aims to make journalism more community-centered and relational.

