Not that long ago, Univision was being celebrated by many in the media industry for making a smart expansion into digital, powered by its significant market share in Spanish-language news and entertainment television. It hired dozens of high-profile journalists for its new Fusion division, and acquired what was left of Gawker Media out of bankruptcy.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/univision-gets-broadsided-by-staff-written-critique-of-its-failed-strategy/