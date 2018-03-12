News Newsletter News 

Univision Lays Off Staffers After Scrapping IPO

Paul Bond | THRMarch 12, 2018

The turmoil at Univision Communications continued Friday when the Spanish-language broadcaster handed out pink slips to 20 workers, including several at its Fusion Media Group, where many of the English-language assets reside.

The layoffs come during a week when Univision scrapped plans for an initial public offering, replaced its CFO and announced that CEO Randy Falco would retire at year’s end, even though he recently extended his contract until Jan. 31, 2020.

