Univision’s Fusion Expands to Mexico With 24-Hour Cable Network

Gerry Smith | BloombergDecember 11, 2017

Fusion Media Group, owned by the U.S. broadcaster Univision Holdings Inc., is expanding to Mexico in a deal with Grupo Televisa SAB to launch a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network.

Fusion MX will be run by Televisa and feature local programming that reaches almost 14 million Mexican households and aims at a younger audience, according to a statement Thursday. It will also produce local versions of shows for Fusion’s TV channel in the U.S.

