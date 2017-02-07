Univision’s Plans for the Former Gawker Sites

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/univisions-plans-for-the-former-gawker-sites/

What exactly is Fusion? is a question many asked when the Univision- and ABC/Disney-backed television venture first launched, and asked again when it began hiring big-name journalists to helm its digital news arm, and again when the news site debuted in 2015. What Fusion wanted to be evolved yet again, as it expanded its target audience beyond “Hispanic millennials” to a multicultural demographic interested in everything, from heavyweight investigations to pop culture commentary to social justice issues to environmentalism to talking hot dogs. (Last April, Disney left the partnership.)