Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been blocked, banned or removed from a host of platforms, including Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, Apple, and even MailChimp. But one major social service has so far refused to join the anti-Jones bandwagon: Not only that, but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reiterated on Tuesday that he has no plans to ban Jones or his ilk.

