Upset In WSJ Newsroom Over Editor’s Directive To Avoid ‘Majority Muslim’ In Immigration Ban Coverage

There’s some upset in The Wall Street Journal newsroom over a directive from editor in chief Gerry Baker to stop using the phrase “seven majority Muslim countries” in coverage of President Trump’s immigration order.

Baker conveyed the message in an internal email Monday night, responding to a breaking news story about Trump’s firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates for refusing to defend the executive order temporarily barring citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia from entering the country.