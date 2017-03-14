Us Weekly Gets New Suitor at Altar After Tronc Departure

Like & Share E&P:

At this moment in matrimonial M&A, TroncUs has split, but the latter isn’t content with the single life.

Tronc, the third-largest U.S. newspaper company, has walked away from its offer to buy Us Weekly, telling magazine owner Wenner Media on Friday that it decided not to finalize and announce the deal this week, as the companies had planned, several confidential sources with knowledge of the latest developments said.