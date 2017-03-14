News Newsletter News 

Us Weekly Gets New Suitor at Altar After Tronc Departure

Ken Doctor | The Street March 14, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/us-weekly-gets-new-suitor-at-altar-after-tronc-departure/
Twitter
LinkedIn

At this moment in matrimonial M&A, TroncUs has split, but the latter isn’t content with the single life.

Tronc, the third-largest U.S. newspaper company, has walked away from its offer to buy Us Weekly, telling magazine owner Wenner Media on Friday that it decided not to finalize and announce the deal this week, as the companies had planned, several confidential sources with knowledge of the latest developments said.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *