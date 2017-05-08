News Newsletter News 

USA Today Asks FBI to Probe Rise in Fake Facebook Followers

Elizabeth Weise & Brad Heath | USA Today May 8, 2017
The parent company of USA Today said it had asked the FBI to investigate a wave of fake Facebook accounts so large it accounted for half of the newspaper’s following on the social media platform.

Facebook purged millions of those fake accounts from USA Today and other publishers three weeks ago, the latest salvo in the social giant’s battle against scammers and spammers seeking access to its platform and its 1.94 billion users.

