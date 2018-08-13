USA Today Boosts Loyalty, Engagement With Audience Insights Research
USA Today Network serves more than 125 million people in communities across the United States, providing local and national news coverage from USA Today and 109 local publications, including Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, and Indianapolis Star.
The company’s customer experience and insights programme aims to deepen relationships with our audience, improve subscriber engagement and retention, and uncover opportunities to improve customer satisfaction with our content, products, service, and brands.
