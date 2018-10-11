USA Today Defends Running Trump’s ‘Medicare for All’ Op-Ed
The editor of USA Today‘s opinion section on Wednesday pushed back on criticism that the newspaper ran an op-ed from President Trump riddled with misleading and inaccurate information, saying the president’s piece was “treated like other column submissions.”
“USA TODAY Opinion provides a forum for a diversity of views on issues of national relevance,” editorial page editor Bill Sternberg said in a statement.
won’t be reading and buying this paper now…his follows don’t know the difference between real news and his bull….so anything shown “in the failing newspapers” is now going to be quoted. Always enjoyed and trusted this paper…til now