News Newsletter News 

USA Today Finds There’s Still Money to Be Made From Feel-Good Videos on Facebook

Sahil Patel | DigidayJuly 12, 2018

USA Today Network has found that people still love to watch feel-good videos on Facebook — and they’re helping the publisher make some money on the platform.

In 2015, USA Today Network launched a video series on Facebook called “HumanKind,” featuring acts of human kindness and other uplifting stories. In 2016, “HumanKind” was joined by “AnimalKind,” which takes a similar approach to animal videos.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/usa-today-finds-theres-still-money-to-be-made-from-feel-good-videos-on-facebook/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *