USA Today Finds There’s Still Money to Be Made From Feel-Good Videos on Facebook
USA Today Network has found that people still love to watch feel-good videos on Facebook — and they’re helping the publisher make some money on the platform.
In 2015, USA Today Network launched a video series on Facebook called “HumanKind,” featuring acts of human kindness and other uplifting stories. In 2016, “HumanKind” was joined by “AnimalKind,” which takes a similar approach to animal videos.
