Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of the USA Today Network, spoke at the INMA World Congress of News Media about one of the biggest cultural changes currently underway at USA Today — which is a focus on understanding its audience at a deep level and being really committed to serving their needs. This is coupled with also understanding who USA Today is, as a brand.

