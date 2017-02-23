USA TODAY Launches Secure Whistle-Blower Site
The USA TODAY Network has launched a secure website for sources who want to share information with reporters covering government institutions from city halls to the White House.
The tool, called SecureDrop, is available at https://newstips.usatoday.com.
SecureDrop is a system of communication made available by the Freedom of the Press Foundation to protect journalists and their sources.Read More
One thought on “USA TODAY Launches Secure Whistle-Blower Site”
I am trying very hard to find any redemption with this site creation by USA TODAY. Reading this article demonstrates at least to this reader the desperate and dangerous mind of liberal thinking to do anything to destroy a President they hate. Clearly, this site is a manifestation of hate, cloaked behind “freedom of the press” and “the people have a right to know.” This is nothing but a “snitch” site for rats. There is nothing lower in life than a rat. The justification of this site puts all participants on a slippery slope. Is this what we have become? Is this what is meant by unbiased reporting? USA TODAY has embarrassed me and they embarrass themselves.