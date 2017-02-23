USA TODAY Launches Secure Whistle-Blower Site

Like & Share E&P:

The USA TODAY Network has launched a secure website for sources who want to share information with reporters covering government institutions from city halls to the White House.

The tool, called SecureDrop, is available at https://newstips.usatoday.com.

SecureDrop is a system of communication made available by the Freedom of the Press Foundation to protect journalists and their sources.