USA Today Managing Editor for News: ‘Change is Like Oxygen: We Need it to Exist.’

Ron Smith is the managing editor for news at USA TODAY. Before moving to the Washington, D.C., area last year, Ron was the deputy managing editor for daily news and production at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He started his journalism career while in high school as a reporter and editor of New Expression, a citywide newspaper written by and for Chicago teens that had a monthly circulation of 70,000. He later worked as advertising director and student adviser for the publication.